Hitachi Data Systems (HDS) and VMware Global Innovation OEM Partner of the Year on Monday launched the Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) RS series, a fully integrated, software-defined data centre (SDDC) rack-scale platform, powered by VMware Cloud Foundation.

Hitachi UCP RS, which is now available to all, enables customers to embrace hybrid cloud for faster time to market and pay-as-you-go economics, the company said in a statement.

It also gives customers the freedom to optimize their IT investments by leveraging private and public cloud as an agile extension to their business.

UCP RS provides flexibility to customers to either deploy integrated SDDC stack or build their own using Hitachi’s vSAN ready node and VMware software.

“Our deep, collaborative partnership with VMware has led to the creation of powerful systems and innovative solutions that help our customers modernise their IT environments and put data at the centre of their business,” said Bob Madaio, Vice President of Integrated Solution Marketing at Hitachi.

The company also enhanced its hyperconverged system Unified Compute Platform (UCP) HC.

Hitachi UCP HC all-flash and hybrid systems are now enabled with non-volatile memory (NVMe) and new sixth-generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to deliver faster performance and reduced operating costs, maximising business value for customers.

“Hitachi UCP RS solution powered by VMware Cloud Foundation improves productivity, delivers faster time to business value and accelerates the customer’s ability to realize the true power of their data,” John Gilmartin, Vice President and General Manager, Integrated Systems at VMware added.