Reliance Jio has suspended the pre-booking of JioPhone through its official website, jio.com. Now, Consumers can only register for the much-awaited feature phone on the website.

The development was confirmed by Reliance Jio in a statement, “We will inform you when the pre-booking resumes.”

The pre-booking for JioPhone had started on August 24 at 5:30 PM and within hours the website crashed. The company has not clarified why the pre-booking has been suspended altogether.

Here is what you can do next?

If you have not been able to book the phone and are disappointed with the news of suspension, we are here to help you out! Although there is no indication as to when the pre-booking will restart again, you can head over to Jio’s official website and register your interest. If you do this, you will be notified about the next time JioPhone goes on sale via SMS or email.

And the lucky ones who have successfully placed an order for the phone can check their status on MyJioapp under the manage voucher section. They can also get updates on their phone by dialling 1800-890-8900.

The JioPhone can be booked for Rs 500 and consumers will have to pay Rs 1,000 at the time of the delivery.

We hope the information was helpful and you can get your hands on the revolutionary phone soon!