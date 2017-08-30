A- A A+

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE after opening at 31, 534.57 points, touched a high of 31,581.78 points and a low of 31,533.02 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 31,388.39 points.

The Sensex is trading at 31,603.98 points up by 215.59 points or 0.69 per cent.

On the other hand the broader 51-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,859.50 points after closing at 9,796.05 points.

The Nifty is trading at 9,860.70 points in the morning.

First Published | 30 August 2017 12:47 PM
