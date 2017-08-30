Aviation industry major Bird Group has envisaged buying a stake in Air India via its divestment process.

Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey disclosed this to media persons on the sidelines of an industry event held here on Wednesday.

Two months ago, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Cabinet had given in-principle approval for Air India stake divestment. The approval from the Cabinet came two months after PM Narendra Modi gave the nod for disinvestment in the airline, which has accumulated losses of more than Rs 50,000 crore and has debt of about Rs 55,000 crore.

Earlier there were reports of IndiGo of expressing interest in buying stake of the national carrier.

(With inputs from IANS)