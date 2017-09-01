Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland on Friday said it sold 13,634 vehicles last month, up by 25 per cent as compared to corresponding month in 2016.
In a statement issued here, the company said it closed last month by selling 13,634 units as against 10,897 units sold during August 2016.
The company has sold a total of 54,113 units this fiscal till date, up from 52,554 units sold during the same period last fiscal.
First Published | 1 September 2017 12:55 PM
