Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported an exponential rise of 23.8 per cent in its monthly sales for August. According to the company, its total sales during the month rose to 163,701 units, from 132,211 units during the corresponding month of 2016.

“This includes 152,000 units in the domestic market and 11,701 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 132,211 units in August 2016,” a company statement said.

The automobile major’s domestic sales edged higher by 26.7 per cent to 152,000 units from 119,931 units. However, exports declined by 4.7 per cent, with only 11,701 units shipped out during August, down from 12,280 units sold abroad in August 2016.

Segment-wise, sales of passenger cars rose by 28.4 per cent to 115,897 units against 90,269 units in August 2016. The company’s passenger car segment comprises of brands like Alto, WagonR, Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S, Dzire Tour (old), and Ciaz.

Besides, sales of Maruti’s utility vehicles — brands like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza — exponentially increased by 27.6 per cent to 21,442 units.

The off-take in the van segment, which includes brands like Omni and Eeco, increased by 8.6 per cent to 13,931 units.