Automobile major Tata Motors on Monday said that its President and Chief Technical Officer Timothy Leverton has decided to “disengage from his services in the organisation”.

According to the company, Leverton decided to leave the organisation as “he wishes to relocate back to UK for personal reasons”.

Leverton has been associated with Tata Motors since 2010, working out of the Tata Motors Engineering Research Centre in Pune.

“Leverton will continue to remit his responsibilities till October 31, 2017. The successor to Leverton will be announced in due course of time,” the company said in a statement.

First Published | 4 September 2017 5:57 PM
