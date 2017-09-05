The government has extended the deadline for filing the GST sales return — GSTR-1 — which was to expire on Tuesday, for another five days till September 10, according to an official announcement.

“GIC (GST Implementation Committee) decides to extend date of GSTR 1, GSTR 2 and GSTR 3 for the month of July to 10th, 25th and 30th September 2017, respectively,” the the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) said in a tweet.

While GSTR-1 is the sales return and GSTR-2 is the purchase return, GSTR-3 is the match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2.

On Monday, many Goods and Services Tax (GST) assesses had complained of being unable to log on to the GSTN portal due to the massive rush to meet the deadline for filing GSTR-1. Later in the afternoon, there were reports of the GSTN portal having crashed owing to heavy load.

Last month, the government announced a five-day extension for filing the initial GSTR-3B return till August 25, after the GST Network (GSTN) return filing portal was hit by a technical glitch and stopped functioning, a day ahead of the last date for fling. Traders across the country faced problems on the penultimate day due to the technical snag and could not file GST returns.

August 20 was the last date for filing the GSTR-3B form , which is a summary return of details of outward supplies, inward supplies, credit and payment of GST.

Last week, the government announced it has comfortably met the collection targets for the first month of GST implementation in July.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that Rs 92,283 crore of tax had come in by August 29 with 38.38 lakh assessees, or only 64 per cent of those registered, having filed their GST returns. The total number of those registered under GST who should be filing returns is 59.57 lakh.