State-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a voice and data centric plan for Rs 429, which will provide unlimited voice and 1 GB data per day for 90 days for prepaid mobile services.

This plan will give free voice (local/STD) on any network and 90 GB data (1 GB per day) for 90 days on pan-India basis (except Kerala Circle), a company statement said here on Tuesday.

R.K.Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility) BSNL board said: “This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs 429, that is, Rs 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any net and 90 GB data (at 1 GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario.”

Earlier on Saturday, Airtel and Reliance Jio introduced new plans for prepaid users for Rs 149, Rs 249 and Rs 349. In the Rs 349 plan, apart from the unlimited voice calls, Airtel is offering 28GB of 4G data for 28 days while Jio is providing 20GB data for 56 days.

First Published | 5 September 2017 3:08 PM
