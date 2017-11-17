In a welcome development for the Indian economy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the international rating agency Moody has improved India's local and foreign currency rating to Baa2 from Baa3. Moody's Investors Service also changed Indian outlook from stable to positive after big-ticket reforms like the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST).

In a boost to the Indian economy and a positive development for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the center which has been facing a lot of criticism over recent big-ticket reforms like demonetisation and GST, Moody, the international rating, has upgraded India’s local and foreign currency rating to Baa2 from Baa3. Moody’s Investors Service also changed Indian outlook from stable to positive. The international rating agency while speaking on this positive development said that the recent reforms led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led regime will further help stabilize rising levels of debt.

India’s rating has been improved for the first time in 13 years. Previously, India’s rating was improved in 2004. These positive developments on India’s rating can be seen in the backdrop of recent reforms of implemented by the Government of India like Goods and Services Tax (GST), linking Aadhaar with several different schemes, benefit transfer scheme. Following India’s improved rating, the effects were visible on Sensex which opened 282 points higher while Nifty also recorded a rise of 110 points.

Bharatiya Janata Party government in the centre was in the receiving end after it was severely criticised by the opposition, several investors, economists after the government implemented reforms like demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax. It was a little hard task for the government to silence its critics as reforms had a direct impact on India’s economic growth slipped below 6% in the last quarter of 2017. However, after the latest positive change in India’s outlook by Moody’s, it will surely be a boost for the government and to defend its big-ticket reform in the Indian economy.

The development has come just a day after american-based Pew Research Centre, which had done a survey on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity earlier this year and said that on the basis of its survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity even after being three years being in power has not shattered. “Three years into Modi’s five-year tenure, the honeymoon period for his administration may be over but the public’s love affair with current conditions in India is even more intense,” according to an article in Pew Research Centre.