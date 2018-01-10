The Cabinet has allowed foreign airlines to invest up to 49% in Air India, the nod is expected to pace up the divestment process of the debt-laden airline. The ownership will remain with an Indian national also no direct or indirect investments above 49% will be entertained clarified the Cabinet.

Foreign airlines can now invest up to 49% in national carrier Air India under the Government approval route after receiving a green signal from the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs on Wednesday. The move is likely to pace up the divestment process of Air India as the debt-laden airline continue to soak in the hard earned money of the taxpayers. However, the decision by the Cabinet clearly suggests that the foreign investments in Air India including that of foreign airlines shall not exceed 49% either directly or indirectly.

“As per the extant policy, foreign airlines are allowed to invest under Government approval route in the capital of Indian companies operating scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services, up to the limit of 49% of their paid-up capital. However, this provision was presently not applicable to Air India, thereby implying that foreign airlines could not invest in Air India. It has now been decided to do away with this restriction and allow foreign airlines to invest up to 49% under approval route in Air India,” said the official statement by the Cabinet on (Foreign Direct Investment) FDI in aviation.

The substantial ownership and effective control of Air India shall continue to be vested in an Indian National, asserted the statement adding that the Foreign investments should not cross the 49% mark directly or indirectly. After defining the guidelines, the investors and bidders are likely to be attracted for the strategic stake sale in the national carrier.

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs had in 2017 approved the plan of the strategic disinvestment of the airline. The UPA government during its term had decided to give a sum close to Rs 30,231 crores to the national carrier on the conditions of meeting some imperative performance-based benchmarks. However, the funds didn’t release after a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture recently concluded that the government should review its decision to privatize or disinvest Air India and explore the possibility of “an alternative to disinvestment of our national carrier which is our national pride”.

Currently, the Air India is under a staggering debt of close to Rs 50,000 crores. The Airline is expected to suffer a loss of Rs 3,579 crores in 2017-18.