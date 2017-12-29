According to the air safety regulations approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), all the pilots and cabin members taking the flight must undergo a breath analyser (BA) test, before and after flights. So, the reports of 28 pilots skipping the mandatory alcohol test clearly hints that there are chances that you were being flown by a drunk pilot. The Central government told the Parliament that around 28 pilots along with 9 crew members of Air India skipped their mandatory alcohol test in 2017.

The year 2017 was almost like a roller coaster ride for Air India. Earlier, following extreme losses, the government had announced that it is ready to put Air India for bidding process of privatisation. If you are among those people who chose to travel through Air India than any other airlines, congratulations that you are alive! On December 28, during the winter sessions, the Central government told the Parliament that around 28 pilots along with 9 crew members of Air India skipped their mandatory alcohol test in 2017.

According to the air safety regulations approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), all the pilots and cabin members taking the flight must undergo a breath analyser (BA) test, before and after flights. So, the reports of 28 pilots skipping the mandatory alcohol test clearly hints that there are chances that you were being flown by a drunk pilot. Speaking in the lower house of the Parliament, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said that several pilots skipped the breath analyser test. He claimed, “As on 21.12.2017, 28 pilots and 9 cabin crew have skipped the BA test.”

The leader further added that following the incident, the licenses of these pilots and cabin crews were suspended for next three months. The rules by DGCA clearly state that if any crew member or Pilot is tested positive in the pre-flight check or even refuses to take a breath analyser test, the following person will be taken off duty for next 4-weeks. The rule also states that the respected airline must initiate disciplinary proceedings against the accused.

However, this is not the first time that the pilots and the crew members of Air India have been put in the docks for skipping the alcohol test. Earlier in the year, DGCA had warned more than 500 of Air India pilots and crew members over alcohol consumption.