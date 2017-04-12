Gurugram’s Cyber Hub might not undergo the scrutiny of the Supreme Court order banning liquor stores that are within the proximity of 500 metres from National Highways.

Cyber Hub, known widely as Gurugram’s best known hangout, has successfully been able to move beyond the recommended 500-metre by moving its entry gates deeper into Cyber City last week. Cyber Hub boasts well-known hotels like Leela Ambience, Trident, Oberoi, Crowne Plaza and Westin.

The deputy excise and taxation commissioner HC Dahiya said that they will take into account motorable distance as per instructions. “But we have also considered visible distance and alternate routes to the outlets to ensure there is no contempt of the Supreme Court order,” he added.

However, the Supreme Court has also ordered that liquor outlets should not be visible from highways itself.

“The measurements were concluded by the excise department on Tuesday. We are waiting for the final word, which is likely to be out this week,” TOI quoted Rahul Singh, president, Haryana chapter, of the National Restaurants Association of India.