Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday announced a major overhaul to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Prices of more than 200 items will be more affordable, cheaper as revised GST rate will be applicable from November 15. However, demerit and luxury items will still attract 28% GST rate. Take a look on some of them.

After a major overhaul in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which came after the 23rd GST Council meeting took place in Guwahati, prices of a number of items of daily use will now be more affordable from November 15. Consumer goods items such as Shampoo, chewing gum, bubble gum, white chocolate, not containing cocoa, cocoa butter, fat and oil, chocolates, cosmetics, waffles, wafers coated with chocolate containing chocolate, frozen meat products, butter, cheese, ghee, dry fruits in packaged form, animal fat, sausage, fruit juices, bhutia, namkeen, ketchup & sauces, etc.

While 178 items which were earlier in 28% GST slab have now been transferred to 18%, a total of over 200 items prices will be affected once the new GST rates will be applicable from November 15. Thirteen items have been moved from 18% to 12%, 6 items from 18% to 5%, 8 items from 12% to 5% and 6 items from 5% to nil. According to new GST slabs, now all restaurants in the country will attract a 5% rate without ITC benefit. Restaurants in hotels where a day’s tariff is more than Rs 7,500 will have 18% GST rate. However, there are still 50 demerit and luxury items which will still remain under 28% GST slab.

Some luxury and demerit items under 28% GST slab

Sunscreen Wallpaper, ceramic tiles, paint Water heater, dishwasher, washing machine Weighing machine Vending machines, vacuum cleaner Automobiles, motorcycles, aircraft for personal use Pan masala, bidi Aerated water Paint, molasses Private-run lotteries authorised by the States and race club betting

What are demerit items?

Demerit items comes under those goods whose usage or consumption is considered unhealthy, degrading. Items whose usage in the society has a bad status, or considered undesirable due to the negative effects on the consumers themselves and something which deteriorates a person’s health or may affect or influence others. Some of the demerit goods include tobacco, alcoholic beverages, recreational drugs, gambling. Mainly due to the nature of these items, heavy tax duty is levied on such goods in order to demotivate people for using and purchasing these such goods.