Amitabh Bachchan once had money lenders haunting him day and night during the time he went bankrupt after his venture Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) failed to create an impact. During the rough patch, it was Reliance Industries founder Dhirubhai Ambani who offered to help the Bollywood veteran.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is a man of robust character, the showman has seen several ups and downs in his life but has managed to overcome every obstacle and keep progressing. He currently is the owner of substantial fortune but there was a time in the mega star’s life when he became bankrupt and had creditors flood his house threatening him and demanding their money. During the rough patch, Dhirubhai Ambani offered a helping hand to Big B. The founder of the Reliance Industries sent financial help to the actor through his son Anil Ambani but the latter politely refused the favour.

“I can never forget how creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening and demanding,” the 75-year-old was quoted as saying in an interview to a news channel where he revealed about the terrible phase he had to embrace in the late 90’s after his pet venture failed and landed him in financial soup. He had started Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) that specialized in film production and event management. The company aimed to revolutionize Indian cinema but in its bid to do so it failed to keep pace with the expectations and went for a toss. After making profits in the first year, the company started to collapse and by 1999, ABCL’s funds were blocked and staff salaries, rent nothing was being paid on time which piled up debt on the founder, senior Bachchan.

Recalling the struggling phase, Amitabh Bachchan recalled how Dhirubhai Ambani was among the few who came forward to rescue his sinking ship but he instead thought to rise back on his own. “The money which Dhirubhai was offering me could have help me come out of the crisis in a jiffy. However, I politely refused his offer and slowly by God’s grace started to get work again which helped clear my debts,” Bachchan said at an event organised to mark the 40th anniversary of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Mumbai.

The event which had over 80,000 ears listening to the King of India cinema also got to hear about a remarkable incident which inspired the Bollywood actor and increased his respect for Dhirubhai Ambani.

After rejecting the financial help from one of the top businessmen of India, when Bachchan met Ambani at an event, he was lauded for the sheer determination he displayed during the rough patch. “Later, when I met him again at an event at his house, he called me and declared in front of his industrialist friends that ‘this boy had fallen down but got up on his own. I respect him for that’. These words of his were much more valuable to me than any amount of wealth that he would have given,” Bachchan reckoned at the anniversary event.

The event also had some other prominent names from the Bollywood industry including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor who celebrated 44 years of Reliance success with the company officials and employees. Shah Rukh who is the brand ambassador of Reliance Jio entertained the audience with his usual wit and also played games with them to lighten up the ambience. Top officials of the Jio group also got their chance of taking the centre stage and they reflected upon the milestones that the group has achieved in terms of connectivity in such a small period of time.