Addressing investors in Singapore, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “India has become the most favourable and attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).” Speaking on major reforms in the country, FM Arun Jaitley said, “present government has implemented a slew of economic reforms one after the other, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out, introduction of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the recapitalisation package for the Public Sector Banks (PSBs)”.

Finance Minister Jaitley also spoke about various Aadhaar scheme in India and benefits related to it and how it was transforming the payment landscape in India.