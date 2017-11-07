Why should we remove excess currency from the system? Why should we curtail cash transactions? It is common knowledge that cash is anonymous. When demonetisation was implemented, one of the intended objectives was to put identity on the cash holdings in the economy, wrote Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his write-up titled A Year After Demonetisation on the eve of demonetisation anniversary.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while expressing his views on the eve of demonetisation anniversary in a write-up titled A Year After Demonetisation called November 8, 2016 as a “watershed moment in the history of Indian economy.” In an effort to fight black money and corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2016 had announced the scrapping of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. The PM had announced that post 8 November the notes would no longer remain legal tender. Since then the Modi-led government has been continuously trying to advocate and promote a ‘less-cash’ economy.

However, the opposition parties including the Congress have not accepted the ‘less-cash’ reasoning of the current government and have been criticising the Centre’s move of pushing for digital payments and transactions through banks. Arun Jaitley at the inauguration of the Punjab National Bank head office (new building) earlier this week had said: “Excessive dependence on cash has its own cost. It is not just cost but there is a curse of cash. It has impact on both society and economy.” The Finance Minister earlier today, 7 November, penned his views on the entire demonetisation exercise and the implementation of GST by the Modi government in the write-up on his website arunjaitley.com

Here are a few excerpts from the Finance Minister’s write-up: