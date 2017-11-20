The govt is planning to cut rates on white goods such as refrigerators and washing machines, which currently fall under 28% tax bracket. If the move is taken, it will boost the consumption and benefit the sector plagued by the economic slowdown. The GST Council had refrained from taking the decision in its last meeting, but if experts are to be believed the govt is under pressure from several quarters and will make an announcement regarding this at the next meeting.

After slashing tax rates on 177 items, the govt is planning to cut rates on consumer durables like refrigerators and washing machines, which currently fall under 28% tax slab. If the move is taken, it will boost the consumption and benefit the sector plagued by the economic slowdown. The GST Council had refrained from taking the decision in its last meeting, but if experts are to be believed the govt is under pressure from several quarters and will make an announcement regarding this at the next meeting.

Revised GST rates on 177 items came into effect on Wednesday. In a big decision earlier this month, the GST Council spearheaded by Arun Jaitley had slashed tax rates on 177 items and put them under 18% slab rate from 28%. The Council had also cut the GST rate on AC and non-AC restaurants and put it under 5% bracket from 18% in a bid to make eating out cheaper. The move was aimed at boosting consumer demand and provide momentum to the new tax regime which came to effect on July 1, 2017. “All our decisions are people-inspired, people-friendly and people-centric. We are working tirelessly for India’s economic integration through GST,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had posted on Twitter after the rate cut.

Bihar deputy CM and a member of GST Council Sushil Kumar Modi had said that there was unanimity in the meeting that only sin and demerit goods should fall under the 28% tax bracket and others should be brought under the 18% GST rate. Items that got cheaper after the tax cut include chocolates, detergents, razors, grooming products, dried vegetables, spectacle frames etc. According to members of GST Council, the reduction in tax rates will result in a revenue loss of around Rs 20,000 in a year, but the govt had to make the move for the convenience of consumers.