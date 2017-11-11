In a welcome move for consumer, businesses, and traders in the country came on Friday after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a major overhaul in GST rate after which a lot of daily need items will be more cheaper, affordable in the coming days. Take a look at the items which will be more reasonable from November 15.

In a big relief to the consumers, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while briefing on the 23rd GST Council meet on Friday announced the GST rate cut on a number of items of daily use. The rate cut has come as a major overhaul to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which was implemented in the country on July 1. The new reforms to the GST has come after reviewing and considering the feedback from consumers, traders, businessmen, small and medium scale industries on GST after its implementation.

After new indirect tax system GST was implemented in the nation, a lot of traders and small businesses have protested against the new tax regime while expressing their dissatisfaction on the way GST rates have been assigned by the government. It was only after that and pressure from the opposition, the GST Council which has been conducting meetings every month to monitor the reactions after GST implementation, during its 23rd gathering on Friday came out with big reforms on the table. Check out this list of some of many those items of daily use or important on which the GST rate has been slashed and will now be more reasonable and affordable.

Take a look at all those items on which reduced GST rate of 18% will be applicable from November 15

Chewing gum, bubble gum and white chocolate, not containing cocoa, Cocoa butter, fat and oil, Chocolates and other food preparations containing cocoa.

Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate.

Other non-alcoholic beverages, All goods including aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured.

Marble and travertine, other than blocks, Granite, Portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement, super sulphate cement and similar hydraulic cements, whether or not coloured or in the form of clinkers, Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers, dispersed or dissolved in a non-aqueous medium.

Amusement colours and the like, in tablets, tubes, jars, bottles, pans or in similar forms or packings.

All goods, i.e. preparations for use on the hair such as Shampoos; Preparations for permanent waived or straightening; Hair lacquers; Brilliantines (spirituous); Hair cream, Hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic) (other than Hair oil).

Items which will now be under 12% GST rate

Exercise books and note books, Ayurvedic medicines, tooth powder, agarbatti, colouring books, picture books, umbrella.

clothes above Rs 1000, sewing machine, cellphones.

Frozen meat products, butter, cheese, ghee, dry fruits in packaged form, animal fat, sausage, fruit juices, Bhutia, namkeen, Ketchup & Sauces.

All diagnostic kits and reagents, Spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake servers, fish knives, tongs, Spectacles.

Playing cards, chess board, carom board and other board games, like ludo, rubber band, Wood, stone, metals, marble idols,Table.

Kitchenware,Batters, including idli/dosa batter, Textile caps,sprinklers, Cotton quilts (quilts exceeding Rs 1000 per piece), etc.

Items which will fall under 5% GST rate

Kerosene, coal, medicines, stent, lifeboats, cashew nut, cashew nut in shell, Raisin, Ice and snow, Bio gas, Insulin, Agarbatti.

Kites, postage or revenue stamps, stamp-post marks.

Branded food, walnuts, dried tamarind, roasted gram, Dhoop batti, saree fall, Paper mache items, Oil cakes, Duty Credit Scrips, Cotton quilts (quilts not exceeding Rs 1000 per piece), corals, Rosaries and prayer beads.

Hawan samagri, Grass, leaf and reed and fibre products, including mats, pouches, wallets, mangoes sliced dried.

Khakra and plain chapati/roti, branded Namkeens, Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy medicines; paper waste or scrap; real Zari.

Plastic waste, parings or scrap; rubber waste, parings or scrap; Hard Rubber waste or scrap.

Items such as fish fillet, apparel below Rs 1000, packaged food items, footwear below Rs 500, cream, skimmed milk powder, branded paneer, frozen vegetables, coffee, tea, spices, pizza bread, rusk, sabudana, etc.

These are just some of the items on which GST rate cut will be applicable from November 15, 2017. For the complete list, please click: GST Revised Rate Nov 2017.