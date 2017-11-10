Tax rates on number of items have been slashed in the 23rd GST Council meet which is taking place in Guwahati, Assam. Items like chocolates, nutrition drinks, cosmetics, shampoo, deodorant, etc which were earlier in 28% slab have now been transferred to 18% slab. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday informed that 178 items have been removed from 28% slab to 18 % in GST.

Coming as an important development and relief for people in this country, GST rates on a number of items have been slashed which will result in further lowering the cost of several items of daily use. The decisions have been taken in the 23rd GST Council meeting which held in Guwahati in Assam. The meeting which was chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, finance minister of other states, and several other senior officials, was aimed at revisiting GST rates on various items as per the feedback to the government months after one of the biggest reform into India’s indirect tax system was implemented on July 1.

Ever since the GST has been implemented in the country, the government has been conducting GST Council meeting every month in order to check the response, feedback by businessmen, traders and consumer. The meetings are being held to bring further changes to the new tax system on the basis of feedback from different organisation. Here are 10 key takeaways from 23rd GST Council meeting.

Items which will become cheap and other key takeaways from 23rd GST Council meet