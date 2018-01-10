In a positive development for the Indian economy, according to World Bank, the economy may witness a growth rate of 7.3% in 2018. The country has enormous potential if compared to other emerging economies of the world. "In all likelihood, India is going to register higher growth rate than other major emerging market economies in the next decade," said Ayhan Kose, Director, World Bank Development Prospects Group.

Further enlighting about Indian economic growth, World Bank Development Prospects Group director Ayhan Kose in an interview to a news agency said, “In all likelihood, India is going to register higher growth rate than other major emerging market economies in the next decade. So, I wouldn’t focus on the short-term numbers. I would look at the big picture for India and the big picture is telling us that it has enormous potential.” Kose further included that India’s growing number in the past three years were very healthy. However, Ayhan Kose did mention that to keep up the pace and make sure economy grows, India needs to take steps to boost investment prospects.

“On the productivity side, India has enormous potential with respect to secondary education completion rate. All in all, improved labour market reforms, education and health reforms as well as relaxing investment bottleneck will help improve India’s prospects,” Ayhan Kose added.

The Indian economy witnessed a setback as far its growth numbers were concerned after note ban and implementation of the GST. However, the government has stood firm on their stand saying that the economy may first initial hiccups due to demonetisation and GST, but will eventually pick up growth as these were very much required reforms to clean and boost the system. Previously, the World Bank in another positive review had improved India’s ranking in terms of ease of business.