CPRL and McDonald’s India (MIPL) are in a legal battle after the latter had sent a termination notice to its franchise in August this year. However, CPRL chose to keep its restaurants open. The notice says that the MD of CPRL, Vikram Bakshi, cannot use McDonald's brand name, trademarks, logo and other policies.

McDonald's India's statement came after CPRL said that it had collaborated with a new company ColdEX Logistics on December 27

McDonald’s India Pvt. Ltd (MIPL), the local unit of the American fast-food chain, on Thursday warned its customers that they might face health problems while eating at its outlets run by Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL) in north and east India. A Mc Donald’s spokesperson said that the ingredients used at the restaurants did not meet the global standards of the fast-food chain.

“Since the termination of the franchise agreements, MIPL has not been able to verify if the unauthorized McDonald’s restaurants operated by CPRL in north and east India are complying with applicable McDonald’s standards, including those pertaining to supplies, operations and safety standards and quality required for McDonald’s products. These restaurants need to be closed immediately,” a MIPL spokesperson said, in an emailed statement.

CPRL and McDonald’s India (MIPL) are in a legal battle after the latter had sent a termination notice to its franchise in August. However, CPRL chose to keep its restaurants open. According to the notice, MD of CPRL, Vikram Bakshi was supposed not to use McDonald’s brand name, trademarks, logo and other policies. McDonald’s India’s statement came after CPRL said that it had collaborated with a new company ColdEX Logistics on December 27. The Logistics Company is a cold chain company that serves big brands like KFC, Dimino’s, Burger King, Subway, Starbucks.

In his defence, Vikram Bakshi said that the firm had zeroed in on the new distribution partner after through due diligence. “The logistics partner, ColdEX, has been chosen very carefully by the CPRL team after thorough due diligence,” he said.

The rift between McDonald’s and CPRL dates back to 2013 when the former had voted against the re-election of Vikram Bakshi as the managing director of CPRL.