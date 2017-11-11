The Niti Ayog CEO said India is an economically developing country which consists majority of the youth population. Talking about the surge in mobile-based transactions, Amitabh Kant claimed that in about 3-4 years from now the credit cards, debit cards and ATMs will be redundant.

NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that he sees a debit card, credit card free Indian market in a few years from now. Interacting with the students of Amity University Noida, Kant insisted that the growing trend of technology is going to transform the way Indians would transact. He went on to claim that the credit, debit cards in next three to four years will be redundant. People have already started using their mobile phones for a majority of transactions, he added.

After the Narendra Modi led centre implemented demonetisation on November 9, 2016, the country saw a surge in the digital transactions. The finance minister had earlier claimed that the digital transactions had grown significantly after the halt on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes. Amitabh Kant, an honorary doctorate degree holder from Amity University Noida in his speech at the university campus said, “India will make credit cards, debit cards and ATMs technologically redundant in next 3-4 years and we all will be using mobiles for doing many transactions,” quoted PTI.

Insisting that the trend of mobile-based transactions is already growing in a ‘young’ India, the NITI Aayog said, “72 per cent of India is below the age of 32 and the population will keep getting younger and younger till 2040 while the population across America and Europe will keep getting older and older… We need a society which will constantly innovate, which will continuously disrupt.”

Further strengthening his stand, Kant in his addressal called India an economically developing country which is growing significantly at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum but needs to see a growth rate of at least 9-10 per cent per annum, and the enhancement in technology will help in improving the economic growth rate.

An IAS officer Amitabh Kant was appointed as the CEO of the NITI Aayog in January 2015, by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.