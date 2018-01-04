The Reserve Bank of India has started the printing of new Rs 10 notes which will have a chocolate brown base. The notes are issued under the Mahatma Gandhi series and this note will bear the picture of Konark Sun Temple. The decision to redesign and reintroduce the Rs 10 note was taken by the government to do away with the problem of counterfeiting.

Last time the changes in the design of the Rs 10 note were made in 2005

The Reserve Bank of India will soon be issuing new Rs 10 notes under the Mahatma Gandhi series. The new note would have chocolate brown colour at the base and will bear the picture of Konark Sun Temple. According to reports, the Central bank has already printed more than 1 billion pieces of the note. The design of the note was approved by the government last week. Last time the changes in the design of the Rs 10 note were made in 2005.

RBI introduced Rs 50 and Rs 200 notes under the Mahatma Gandhi series in August 2016. The decision to redesign and reintroduce the Rs 10 note was taken by the government to do away with the problem of counterfeiting. The Central government on November 8, 2016, decided to demonetise the then existent Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. The total currency in these notes was around 85% of the currency in circulation of Rs 17.9 trillion at that time.

After the demonetisation move by the government was announced, Reserve Bank of India replaced the old notes with the new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on December 8, 2016, stated in the Lok Sabha that RBI has printed 16.96 billion pieces of Rs 500 notes and 3.6 billion pieces of Rs 2000 notes. The total value of such notes translated into 15.79 trillion.

Reserve Bank of India data shows currency in circulation was Rs 16.71 trillion as on December 22. This is about 94.4% of the Rs 17.7 trillion that was in circulation on 4 November 2016.