Reliance Jio has announced new recharge offers under its ‘Happy New Year Plan 2018’. The users will now be able to use 1GB data every day at a recharge of Rs 149. Under the 399 plan, the company would be providing 20 per cent additional data. The validity of the plan has also been increased to 84 days from existing 70 days. The new plans will be available to customers from January 9.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 pack will come bundled with unlimited free voice calls, SMS and access to Jio apps. The prepaid plan offering 28GB 4G data for 28 days is currently the cheapest in the country. The company’s dirt cheap data plans are already giving its rivals nightmares and the latest plan is likely to add to their woes even further. Reliance Jio has been widely criticised for its cheap data packs which are resulting in huge losses for other companies.

However, Mukesh Ambani had said that losses and profits are part of businesses and welfare of customers is a must. “Profits and losses are risks businesses take and it is more important to find out if the country and the consumers gained after Jio,” he had earlier said. Ambani added that Jio is on its way to become profitable. “Jio results are declared every quarter now. You can see the trend. You watch the next few quarters. You will learn in January and you will learn in March,” he had said. Now it would be interesting to see what Reliance Jio’s telecom companies will offer the customers in a bid to counter it in the price war.