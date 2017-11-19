Participants at this year's GES represent four key industry sectors: Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment. Approximately one-third of the entrepreneurs are from the US, one third are from India, and one third are from other countries around the globe.

According to the organisers, 31.5 per cent of entrepreneurs at GES are 30 years old or younger. The youngest entrepreneur is 13 and the oldest entrepreneur is 84

Over 52 per cent of the participants in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), scheduled to be held here on November 28-30, are women. Women will represent 52.5 per cent of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at the GES 2017, being co-hosted by the US and India. This is the first time that women form the majority of participants at a GES, said the organisers on Saturday. They announced the selection of 1,500 individuals who will participate in the summit.

Women from 127 countries will be participating in the GES. More than 10 countries including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel will be represented by an all-female delegation. Ivanka Trump, advisor to the US President Donald Trump, will lead the US contingent to the summit, which will highlight the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All” and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

Participants at this year’s GES represent four key industry sectors: Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment. Approximately one-third of the entrepreneurs are from the US, one third are from India, and one third are from other countries around the globe. The 1,500 participants include nearly 300 investors and ecosystem supporters who would catalyze investment and networking at the summit.

The participants hail from 150 countries and territories across the world. The American entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem supporters come from 38 US states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Indian entrepreneurs from the length and breadth of the country would join GES and connect with entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. According to the organisers, 31.5 per cent of entrepreneurs at GES are 30 years old or younger. The youngest entrepreneur is 13 and the oldest entrepreneur is 84.