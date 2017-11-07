Budget carrier Indigo Airlines on Tuesday apologised over an incident relating to the manhandling of a passenger on October 15. In the video doing the rounds, a passenger can be seen in a heated argument with the ground staff just outside the bus that was supposed to take the passenger, Rajiv Katyal, to the airplane.

An agitated Rajiv Katyal was arguing with the airline ground staff over the delayed arrival of the coach. When the passenger was about to board the coach, one airline staff restrained him from doing so over the alleged cursing by Katyal. Things got heated up and the passenger and the Indigo airline staff retorted to a fist fight. The passenger alleged that the staff had pushed him and he retaliated resulting in the staff members falling to the ground.

In the video, the airline staff can also be seen holding Rajiv Katyal by the neck on the ground. The airline, however, said that the staff involved had been fired with immediate effect. “Incident probed by designated committee. Took action against staff who was main culprit, by immediately terminating his employment,” the airline said.

President and Whole Time Director of IndiGo, Aditya Ghosh, said, “I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. I had personally spoken to the passenger and asked for an apology.”

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju also commented on the incident and said he has asked for a report from the DGCA. “Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action,” Gajapati Raju said.

Indigo also took to their Twitter handle and said, “We truly apologise to Mr. Rajiv Katiyal for this incident & assure him that the employee has been terminated.”

