Budget carrier AirAsia India is offering flights at a starting base price of Rs 99 for domestic destinations and Rs 444 for international destinations excluding the taxes and other charges. The discounted fares will be applicable only for single journey (one-way) and are valid only on bookings made online. Under the Big Sale offer, all-inclusive fares will start from Rs 403 for flights from Bhubaneswar to Ranchi.

We have got some great news for air passengers as budget airline AirAsia India is offering flights at a starting base price of Rs 99 for domestic destinations and Rs 444 for international destinations excluding the taxes and other charges. The offer is a part of the limited-period promotional scheme and the carrier has requested travellers to make advance bookings for it. The scheme will be valid on flight bookings during travel between May 7, 2018 and January 31, 2019. The mega offer is open until November 19, 2017.

According to AirAsia, the discounted fares will be applicable only for single journey (one-way) and are valid only on bookings made online. Under the Big Sale offer, all-inclusive fares will start from Rs 403 for flights from Bhubaneswar to Ranchi. The fare will comprise of Rs 99, a surcharge of Rs. 52 and GST of Rs. 8 as per the carrier’s website. . “A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card,” AirAsia further said. No refunds will be made under the offer.

“With base fares from as low as Rs 99 for travel next year, you can make use of this promo…We hope the partnerships that we have got into for this promotion will enable you to plan your holiday better,” AirAsia India managing director and chief executive officer Amar Abrol was quoted as saying in a press release. According to the statement, the offers will cover destinations like Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, New Delhi, Goa, among others. The international flights falling under the purview of offer are Kuala Lumpur from Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and to Bali from Mumbai & Kolkata, Bangkok from Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Chennai and Bengaluru. The tickets can be booked via the AirAsia India website and mobile application and the bookings can be made only until November 19.