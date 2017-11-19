The last date to link the bank account with Aadhar is December 31, 2017. SBI has made linking of accounts with Aadhaar has easy as possible for its customers.

If you are a State Bank of India (SBI) account holder then you definitely need to know this. SBI has made it mandatory for all account holders to link their 12-digit unique Aadhaar number with the bank account. If the same is not followed then State Bank of India will cease the account until the Aadhaar number is submitted. Stating the same information in a tweet the Bank wrote, “In terms of amended PML rules dated 1st June 2017, all existing customers are requested to submit Aadhaar number by 31st December 2017, failing which the account shall cease to be operational till the time Aadhaar number is submitted.”

On the micro-blogging site Twitter, the largest Indian bank mentioned the various channels through which an account holder can link Aadhar number to his/her bank account. After the Central government made it mandatory to link Aadhaar card to the bank account there have been repeated reminders sent to the customers of various banks to get the same updated. The last date to link the bank account with Aadhar is December 31, 2017. SBI has made linking of accounts with Aadhaar has easy as possible for its customers.

Avail Benefits of the Digital Life. Simply Link your Aadhaar Number with your Bank Account. pic.twitter.com/CIZTURk8pP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 14, 2017

Here are the steps to link SBI bank account with Aadhaar online:

Go to the official portal – onlinesbi.com

Once logged in, you can click ‘Link your Aadhaar number’ under the ‘My Accounts’ section appearing on the left panel of the screen.

Customers will be directed to a different page where you have to select the account number.

Enter the 12-digit unique Aadhaar card number and click on ‘Submit’

The last two digits of the registered mobile number will be displayed to the customer. Remember, you cannot edit but only verify your mobile number.

The status of will be messaged to the customer’s registered mobile number.

Here are the steps to link SBI bank account with Aadhaar via SMS:

Send an SMS in the following format ‘UIDAadhaar number (space) account number’ to 567676 from your registered mobile number. If the mobile number is not registered or in case the Aadhaar is already linked to the account, an SMS reply will be sent. Also, you will receive a confirmation of the sending request, if your number is already registered.

How to link SBI bank account with Aadhaar via internet banking:

SBI user can visit the official website and log into – www.onlinesbi.com

Under ‘My Accounts’ on the left side of the screen, click ‘Link your Aadhaar number’. You will be redirected to a new page.

Select the account number, fill in the Aadhaar number and click on ‘Submit’.

The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number will be displayed to the customer for verification. However, you cannot edit it. So, be cautious while filling your credentials.

Status of mapping will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number.

How to link SBI bank account with Aadhaar via SBI ATM:

Swipe your ATM card and enter PIN

After entering PIN, one needs to select the option ‘Registration’ under ‘ Service’ tab.

Select Aadhaar Registration

Select your account type – Savings or Checking

After the process, Aadhaar number needs to be entered

You will be prompted to re-enter the same.

How to link via SBI branch channel: