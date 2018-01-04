The Reserve Bank of India ordered banks to amend and modify the ATMs across India so that they can dispense Rs 200 notes. The move aims to provide lower denomination notes to people in abundance. The cost to recalibrate one ATM is Rs 5000.

The Reserve bank of India (RBI) has ordered banks to modify ATMs so that they can dispense the new Rs 200 notes. The order was issued by the Central bank of India to ensure that people in a large number have access to the lower denomination notes. Altogether the banking industry will be spending approx Rs 110 Cr for the implementation of RBI’s order. “RBI has asked banks and ATM manufacturers to ensure that ATMs start dispensing Rs 200 notes as soon as possible, it’s a good move as we need lower denomination notes vis-a-vis Rs 2000 notes,” a banker was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

However, complete implementation of the order can take up to 6 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, announced demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes and instead new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes were introduced. Demonetisation was primarily aimed at curbing corruption by removing higher denomenation notes, but the government faced strong criticism as Rs 2000 notes a higher denomentation note was introduced. Therefore, some believe that it is a step by the government in the same direction.

Recalibration of more than 2.2 lakh ATM would have to be done which are stationed across India. Cost of modifying one ATM is Rs 5000 and therefore the total cost incurred would Rs 110 Cr. Total time taken to complete the process would be 6 months.

According to Economic Times, In July last year, the RBI had stopped printing Rs 2000 notes in favour of printing Rs 200 and other lower denomination currencies. Since September Rs 200 were made available in the bank branches but were yet to reach the ATMs due to the recalibration issue.