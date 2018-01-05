State Bank of India is planning to cut down the minimum balance requirement to maintain a savings account from Rs 3,000 to Rs 1,000. However, there has been no official announcement from the bank on the proposed cut.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is pondering over slashing the minimum balance requirement on savings accounts which is currently set at Rs 3,000 in urban centers, Rs 2,000 in semi-urban centers and Rs 1,000 in rural areas. The biggest lender in the country is planning the cut after a report revealed that the bank has benefited significantly from the fines imposed on accounts that went below the minimum requirement. However, SBI has defended the charges and has said that the profits generated from the fines were paltry.

If reports are to be believed then the minimum requirement in urban centers will be decreased to Rs 1,000 but no official announcement has been made on it yet. Also, SBI is planning to change the monthly average balance to quarterly average balance. It will be the second cut in monthly average balance (MAB) since SBI introduced the first minimum balance requirement of Rs 5,000 in June, 2017. The initial requirement of Rs 5,000 was slashed down to Rs 3,000 in September, 2017 after there was massive public backlash on the bank’s decision.

The failure to maintain an average monthly balance of Rs 3,000 draws a penalty of up to Rs 100 plus service tax. If there is more than 75% funds missing from the minimum balance requirement then there is a penalty of Rs 100 plus service tax while if there is a deficit of 50%, then Rs 50 plus service tax will be charged from the account holder. SBI’s minimum requirement to maintain a savings account of Rs 3,000 is the highest among all the public sector banks of the country while it is the least among the private lenders.