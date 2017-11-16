Tech giant Samsung Electronics has elevated two key India executives; Asim Warsi, the Head of Samsung India's Mobile Division to the role of Global Vice President and Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of Samsung R&D Institute in Bengaluru as Global Senior Vice President. The elevation on account of big success of Samsung's 'Make for India' strategy initiated by the company's CEO.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics has elevated two key India executives; Asim Warsi, the Head of Samsung India's Mobile Division to the role of Global Vice President and Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of Samsung R&D Institute in Bengaluru as Global Senior Vice President

Bullish on its robust growth in the Indian smartphone market amid big investment plans, Samsung Electronics has elevated its two key India executives to new leadership roles. Asim Warsi, currently the Head of Samsung India’s Mobile Division, has been promoted as Global Vice President. Dipesh Shah, Managing Director of Samsung R&D Institute in Bengaluru, has been elevated as Global Senior Vice President, sources told IANS. Both will continue to be based in India, leading their respective divisions, the source added.

Samsung had 47 per cent market share in the country in September and 65.4 per cent for the third quarter this year. Strong sales in the third quarter were on account of 40 per cent uptick in smartphones sales during the festive season. Samsung India is on track for record sales this year, Warsi said recently.”We have been leading and consolidating our position in India continuously for several years. Our gains have come from certain core fundamentals of doing business that we always adhere to and will double down on those fundamentals going forward,” Warsi said.

“We will continue to invest more and the thrust will be to make phones and other devices customised for Indian conditions that deliver greater customer satisfaction. We will also leverage our full R&D potential in the months to come,” He added. Samsung has had a great first half with Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices in India. According to Warsi, India is offering double-digit growth for all phone categories led by smartphones.The South Korean giant recently announced that it would invest Rs 4,915 crore in expanding its Noida manufacturing plant. The expansion will double its production capacity of both mobile phones and consumer electronics, further consolidating the firm’s leadership in these segments.

Samsung’s R&D centre in Bengaluru is the largest outside South Korea. According to sources, the elevation of Shah is on account of big success of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ strategy initiated by the company CEO HC Hong.