Telecom giants such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular are experimenting with prepaid and postpaid recharge offers to attract customers to establish their subscription permanent.

The New Year brings a lot of policy changing resolution with it and this changing year has sparked a-tug-of-war between the telecom operators. All the telecom giants such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular seem to persist the fight even in 2018 to expand their customer counts. The repeatedly coming out with prepaid and postpaid recharge offers to entice customers and retain their subscribers’ base. Just before the start of New Year, Jio introduced prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 199 and Rs. 299. Airtel came out with Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan while Idea Cellular upgraded Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan. Vodafone also introduced a new prepaid recharge plan at Rs 198.

With the advent of Jio, the telecom industry has completely twisted to another level. Here you can check out what you favourite Teleco operator has introduced for 2018.

Jio Happy New Year 2018 prepaid plans starting comes bundled with unlimited free calls, unlimited roaming calls and free SMSes at Rs 199

Airtel Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMSes per day.

Vodafone Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day for a period of 28 days.

Idea Cellular Rs 309 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 1.5GB daily 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.