We have some good news for customers looking to buy a new smartphone. Chinese company Xiaomi has reduced the price of two variants of its popular smartphone Redmi Note 4 by Rs 1000 on its website Mi.com. During the sale scheduled between November 13 and November 15, the 4GB RAM/64GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 11,999. The phone earlier had a price of Rs 12,999. On the other hand, 3GB/32GB variant of the phone will be available at an attractive price of Rs 9,999. “We are announcing a permanent price drop of Rs. 1,000 on India’s #1 selling smartphone: #RedmiNote4 [sic],” Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain tweeted.

The phone is available at the same price on e-commerce giant Flipkart as well. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI to consumers on this smartphone. In addition to it, customers using Axis bank Buzz credit card can avail a discount of five percent on the phone. Xiaomi has claimed that Redmi Note 4 is country’s No 1 selling smartphone. The phone comes powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC and has a 5.5-inch full HD glass display. The phone has a 13MP rear camera with 5 MP sensor at the front. The phone also contains a 4100mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner. The phone currently runs on Android Nougat and is likely to get the Android Oreo update once it is rolled out.

Redmi Note 4 is a budget-friendly phone and has a good battery life. The price cut is likely to provide a major boost to Xiaomi as the sales are expected to go up even further in the future. Xiaomi is set to launch new devices in the market soon and might have reduced the prices in view of the same. The company had launched the phone in January in India in three different variants.