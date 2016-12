This year has been dominated by the narrative of nationalism with the BJP and the Congress each claiming to be the sole custodian of the national mood. So this week in cover story as we say goodbye to 2016, we bring your focus to the moot question: What defines nationalism? A surgical strike against Pakistan? A note ban that will curb black money? The killing of a terrorist?

The show is anchored by Priya Sahgal, Senior Executive Editor of NewsX.