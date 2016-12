This week in Cover Story we interview the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh.

In an exclusive interview with our Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal, the Captain gave his take on the upcoming 2017 Punjab Elections.

He challenges Kejriwal to come and fight the Punjab polls and says that he can take him down from any seat. Also in the interview, Captain criticises the Badals and claims that Punjab is in the grip of the Mafia system.