Cover Story Special: Rise of Chinnamma

Ever since the AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa passed away on 5th December 2016, many questions have been raised and one of them is 'who will take her legacy forward?' Being Jayalalithaa's closest aide, especially throughout her illness and performing Jayalalithaa's last rites, Sasikala Natarajan seems to the one who will carry on her political mantle. For now, the AIADMK has elected Sasikala as the party's General Secretary, the post which was earlier held by Jayalalithaa herself along with the chief ministership.

Subramanian Swamy, who is known to be the close to Former CM Jayalalithaa and Sasikala, told us that it not very far away when AIADMK will announce Sasikala as their chief minister.

Discussing this with us on the panel, we have Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha MP, BJP; Kalyanki Shankar, Political Analyst and Dilip Cherian, Image Guru in conversation with our Senior Executive Editor, Priya Sahgal.