CPP LNMU part II result 2016 declared

Patna: Bihar's biggest University Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has finally put an end to the anxiety by announcing the reults of BA B.Com B.Sc Part 2 (General/Honours/Major) Annual Examination.

All the students who had been searching for LNMU B.Sc B.Com BA Part 2 Result 2016 2017 online, they have to login this website:

www.lnmu.net.in/Result.php and http://cppresult.in/

LNMU was a little late in declaring the LNMU B.Sc B.Com BA Second Year Results 2016 2017. The students will be needed to enter Roll no. with Captcha Code for checking the results.

All the students are advised to take a regular visit on official website http://lnmuonline.in/Result.asp because LNMU B.Sc BA B.Com Part II Result 2016 will be uploaded in official website.

Course: B.Sc B.Com BA Part II 2nd (Second) Year (General/Hons/Vocational/Major)

Result date: 20th December 2016

Result Direct Link: bihar.indiaresults.com/lnmu & www.lnmu.ac.in/home/results/, http://cppresult.in/

How to check and download LNMU B.Sc B.Com BA Part 2 Result 2016 online:

1. Go to official website of LNMU (www.lnmu.ac.in)

2. Search Results Section and click on "LNMU B.Sc B.Com BA Part 2 Regular Examination Results 2016-17" tab.

3. Check result, marks & take a printout of mark sheet for future use.