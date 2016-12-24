India has long way to go to boost PhDs, says AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 19:26
India still has a long way to go to boost numbers of research scholars, said AICTE Chairman

Kolkata: Despite a jump in numbers in the last decade, India still has a long way to go to boost numbers of research scholars, AICTE Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe said here on Saturday.
 
"Last year India produced 21,830 PhDs while 117,301 are pursuing their PhDs. Although these numbers have increased by leaps and bounds compared to a decade ago, there is a long way to go," he said at the annual convocation of Jadavpur University.
 
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chief batted for building strong and world class graduate schools leading to research.
 
"India needs to devise a strategy to enhance quality in all institutes and create competition," he said. 
 
"We need to consistently put our efforts to challenge ourselves and create models of excellence in education so that at least 10-20 institutes appear in global top 100 institutes," he added. 
