Log in at cbsenet.nic.in for the CBSE UGC NET 2017 admit card

New Delhi: The admit card for the upcoming National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today.
The admit card that was supposed to be released on December 21 got delayed, and so the candidates are advised to now go online at cbsenet.nic.in and download the admit card.
The qualified candidates for the award of junior research fellowship are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post graduation and are also eligible for the post of assistant professor.
CBSE, every year conducts this examination on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The Board will conduct the examination on January 22, 2017.
- Visit the official website — cbsenet.nic.in
- Click on the link 'admit card 2017'
- Enter your registration number, password and name.
- Download and take a print out of CBSE net hall ticket
Add new comment