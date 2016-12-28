Log in at cbsenet.nic.in for the CBSE UGC NET 2017 admit card
CBSE UGC NET 2017 admit card released at cbsenet.nic.in

New Delhi: The admit card for the upcoming National Eligibility Test (NET) has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today.

The admit card that was supposed to be released on December 21 got delayed, and so the candidates are advised to now go online at cbsenet.nic.in and download the admit card.

The qualified candidates for the award of junior research fellowship are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post graduation and are also eligible for the post of assistant professor.

CBSE, every year conducts this examination on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

On the day of the examination, the candidates along with their admit cards are expected to reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the examination. Candidates not carrying their admit cards will not be allowed to appear for the examination.
 
The first exam on January 22, 2017 will be held from 09:30 am to 10:45 am, the second exam will be from 11:15 am to 12:30 pm and the third with take place between 02:00 pm and 04:30 pm.
 
The examination that will be held in 84 subjects will be carried out in 90 selected cities across the country.

The Board will conduct the examination on January 22, 2017.

Steps to download CBSE UGC NET 2017:
  • Visit the official website — cbsenet.nic.in
  • Click on the link 'admit card 2017'
  • Enter your  registration number, password and name.
  • Download and take a print out of CBSE net hall ticket

 

