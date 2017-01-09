CAT 2016 results declared @ iimcat.ac.in
The IIM Bangalore announced the result of CAT 2016 on Monday.

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on Monday announced the result of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016.

The examination was held by IIM on December 4 for their various management courses in top B-schools of the country.

“In the sectionals, many non-engineers and female candidates have scored 100 percentile,” Prof. Rajendra K Bandi, Convener, CAT 2016.

For CAT 2016 results and the score card, candidates can check the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Here are some easy steps:

Log on to the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the CAT 2016 results option

Enter your name, registration number and other details

Check and download the results

 

