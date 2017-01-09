CBSE announces schedule of Class 10 and 12 board examination

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the schedule for Class 10 and 12 board examination.

The board exams will start from March 9. The dates of the examination have been released in view of upcoming assembly polls in five states.

It is important to note that CBSE had earlier written to Election Committee to keep in mind the schedule of board exams before announcing the poll dates. The board had also made it clear that examination will not be delayed on account of elections.