A fresh diktat has been issued by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao which directs schools to replace the uniform of girls of government schools from a combination of blue skirt-white shirt to ‘salwar kameez’.

The dress code will be in existence from the new academic year 2017-2018.

Students from Class 6 to Class 12 will be subjected to the new government rule. As per reports, students are expected to receive new sets of the uniform by August. However, a consensus has not been formed regarding the colour of the dress and the matter is being regularly discussed amongst the top officials.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the decision to do away with shirts and skirts was taken in view of the ‘problems’ faced by girl students.

The education minister also said, “The new uniform design will make them feel comfortable and secure, as it covers their whole body completely.”

Earlier in the year 2016, Karnataka government had decided to enforce a new dress code for girls studying in Class 10 from skirts and shirts to salwar kameez.