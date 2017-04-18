CBSE Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2017 Paper 1 answer key and the scanned copies of the OMR sheets as the answer keys have been released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check this answer key from the official website. The answer keys and OMR sheets for JEE Main Paper 1 has been released at the official website (jeemain.nic.in.) A special window has been opened by the Board for anyone to challenge the answer keys in case of any error. This window will close on April 22.

JEE Mains answer key for Paper 2 will be released on a later date. “All the candidates appeared in Paper – 2 of JEE (Main) are informed that this Paper is not linked with JEE (Advanced), so, the images of OMR sheets, recorded responses and answer keys of Paper – 2 will be displayed on the website for verification/challenge by the candidates on a later date which will be notified on the website and also published in the newspapers.” this statement is mentioned by the Borad.

Steps on how to download the JEE Main 2017 answer key:

Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nic.in. Select one of the options “View or Challenge Answer Key of Paper 1”. Enter your application number, DOB and security pin in the required fields. After filling the above information log in to the website. Download or view the answer key 2017.

*In case you have forgotten the application number you can get the same by giving details on the “forgot application number” page

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2017) was held on 2 April 2017.