Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2017 Paper 1 can now see the answer key and the scanned copies of the OMR sheets as the answer keys have been released online.

A special window has been opened by the Board for anyone to challenge the answer keys in case of any error. This window will close on April 22.

Here are the steps on how to download the JEE Main 2017 answer key:

Visit the official website of JEE main at jeemain.nic.in Select one of the options “View or Challenge Answer Key of Paper 1” Enter application number, date of birth and security pin in the required fields After filling the above information log in to the website Download or view the answer key

*In case you have forgotten the application number you can get the same by giving details on the “forgot application number” page

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2017) was held on 2 April 2017.