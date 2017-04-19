The Parliamentary panel has recommended to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry that Hindi is made compulsory till class X for the students studying in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalyas. The panel also instructed the HRD Ministry to make serious efforts and form a policy in consultation with the state governments to make the language compulsory.

The recommendations were made in the ninth report Committee of Parliament on Official Language and the panel is waiting for the President’s nod.

In 2016, CBSC had recommended that English and any two Indian languages be included until class X.

Hindi, which is written in the Devanagari script, is Sanskritised register of the Hindustani language. Along with the English language, it is the official language of Government of India.