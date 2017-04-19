The much-awaited BA Semester 3 Result 2016 of the Gauhati University has finally been declared. Students can check their results at the official website — gauhati.ac.in by clicking on the relevant link.

Students have had to wait for a long time for the BA Semester 3 Result 2016 result to be declared especially after the B. Sc and B. Com results had already been out.

The BA Semester 3 Exams had been held in the months of November-December 2016.

After the students click on the relevant result link they will be redirected to a new page. Before clicking the SUBMIT button, the students first need to enter their enrollment code and roll number. Students can save and download the result page for further reference.

Steps that need to be followed to see the Gauhati University BA Sem 3 results: