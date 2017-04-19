Results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2017 exam are likely to be declared in the last week of April by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE). Students had appeared for the HSSC exam in March 2017.

The HSSC exam was expected to be held earlier but was postponed keeping in mind the 2017 Assembly Elections. The postponement of the exam has lead to the wait for the results to be extended by a few days. It is expected that the exact dates of the result declaration will be announced in the last week of April.

Last year, the results were declared on May 12, 2016 at 3:00PM, but this year to ease the IIT JEE result calculations, they are expected to be released earlier.

Nearly 18,000 students of both the general and vocational streams appeared for the HSSC 2017 exams that were held between March 1 and March 22.