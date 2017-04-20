The Chattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) High School Class 10 Results for 2017 are expected to be declared tomorrow, April 21st. The results of the General and the Class 10 Vocational Exams will be declared together.

An estimated 4.5 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 Examination 2017. Students of both the General and Vocational categories may access their results on the official website of the state board, cgbse.net.

It is advised that the results page is checked often for regular updates. Earlier, the results were expected to be declared on April 22nd.

Though the CGBSE, Raipur office has not yet confirmed any such report, it is being said that to counter excessive traffic on the main server, students will be provided with a set of alternate links to check their results. They will be informed of these alternate links once the results are out on April 21st . For now the tentative time for the declaration of results is 8:00AM.

CGBSE, the state agency of the Government of Chhattisgarh in India, is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in Chhattisgarh.