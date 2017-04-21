The Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE) High School Class 10 Results for 2017 have been declared today, April 21. The results of the General and the Class 10 Vocational Exams have been declared together. Students can check their results on the official website.

An estimated 4.5 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 Examination 2017. Students of both the General and Vocational categories may access their results on the official website of the state board, cgbse.net.

Earlier, the CGBSE, Raipur office said that to counter excessive traffic on the main server, students will be provided with a set of alternate links to check their results. The results can be checked at the following two sites: cgbse.net or cgbse.nic.in the latter being the alternate link.

CGBSE, the state agency of the Government of Chhattisgarh in India, is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in Chhattisgarh.

Steps to check CGBSE 10th Result 2017: